Editor:
It appears Florida Power and Light (FPL) has designed the ideal on line customer experience. If you have all day, you can spend your morning and afternoon trying to get information.
Something simple, like asking to see your bill is an adventure in itself. If you want to speak to anyone, they have an AI person available to send you around in circles.
I can't imagine what will happen if I have a problem?
Ronald Esser
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.