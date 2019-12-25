Editor:

It appears Florida Power and Light (FPL) has designed the ideal on line customer experience. If you have all day, you can spend your morning and afternoon trying to get information.

Something simple, like asking to see your bill is an adventure in itself. If you want to speak to anyone, they have an AI person available to send you around in circles.

I can't imagine what will happen if I have a problem?

Ronald Esser

Englewood

