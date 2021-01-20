Editor:
It is encouraging to see all the enthusiasm for the Covid vaccine, however the process the Florida counties have put in place is so highly frustrating. It is just about impossible to make an appointment or register for a vaccine even if you meet the eligibility requirements.
Hundreds if not thousands of people are jamming registration websites and phone lines during a five-minute window. Wouldn't it make more sense to register all those eligible and then run a fair and equitable lottery for appointment slots each week. This would eliminate crashing websites and jammed phone lines and create a more fair and equitable process.
Surely there is a better way Florida.
Amy Skainy
Placida
