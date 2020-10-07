Editor:
Trump said Obama played golf too much. The score Obama - 102 times: Trump - 198 times. In justification, Trump says he “plays faster.”
Trump said Obama “didn’t pay enough taxes.” Obama paid $1,792,414 in his first year in office. Trump paid $750. He said he alone could fix the tax code. He “fixed” it already - by making it even easier for the rich to pay less. Is that what his working voters thought he meant? I don’t think so.
In addition to being a hypocrite, Trump is a liar (20,000 falsehoods and counting). He is inept (205,000 dead from COVID-19). He is in debt to the tune of $412 million. He relies on his instincts, which apparently are usually wrong.
What he is good at, perhaps even genius is absolute corruption and abject cruelty. Is that what his base wants? Is it enough to “own the libs”? I want a decent, honest, capable president who will give us a shot at being a decent country again.
Elizabeth Cole
Port Charlotte
