The greatest threat to our democracy is neither political party, nor their corresponding agendas. It's the volatile degree of distrust and distaste that exists in our political views. It is crippling our ability to govern effectively through cooperation and compromise. And never has there been a greater need for good government. Our real adversaries are autocrats who see democratic rule as the biggest threat to their power, thus doing whatever they can to divide us and show democracy is a failed political system.
The great divide in our viewpoints is fueled by a media that is programming to their viewers, giving their customers what they want to hear and believe in pursuit of lucrative viewership ratings. Hence the radically different realities each side firmly believes to be the truth.
We should all be extremely concerned, and evaluate our own behavior and news choices. Our self-evaluation should begin with the question: are you seeking and partaking of news sources that simply affirm your beliefs, or are you looking to be informed, rather than affirmed.
We need to expose ourselves to the reality the other side sees and believes. We need to know what stories are being covered, from what angle, and which are not. You will immediately notice the difference. Be willing to consider, "do they have a point" and, lastly, willing to incorporate whatever we've learned into informed, not self-affirmed, views. Try FOX from 6-6:30 p.m., a major network next, and then PBS NewsHour. Even try BBC World for perspective.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
