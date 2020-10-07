Editor:
I wish our representatives followed the values they proclaim. This year, let’s elect reps who actually live their values instead of giving in to every developer or fat cat who comes calling.
David Jones, Democrat running for House District 75 lives his values — caring for working people and our environment. He doesn’t just say he believes in working with others, he has a history of doing so as a union negotiator. He doesn’t just say he believes in working families, he spent 30 years working on an assembly line in a General Motors plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Dave’s college days were cut short after his father died and he was needed to help support his family. But you don’t need a college education to hear people’s needs. I was introduced to Dave two years ago as many of us took up the issue of pollution and red tide. Dave was relentless — he talked to neighbors, contacted legislators, attended rallies and listened to speakers. He didn’t just listen to the ‘experts’ from the Mote, but also heard from the small business owners, waiters and boat captains who lost their incomes and livelihoods for months.
What did Rep. Michael Grant do? Not much. He failed to support five key pieces of environmental legislation. Does Grant understand that without a healthy environment, Charlotte County cannot thrive or provide jobs? This year, try something different — vote for a new face willing to vote for your needs and your wallet: Vote David Jones.
Dennis Busko
Englewood
