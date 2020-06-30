Editor:
I've been old for a while now but evidently out of touch forever. Given the current climate I propose the following cultural adjustments.
in the name of fairness and social justice. Kings Highway be renamed The People's Highway so we aren't charged with glorifying men. Charlotte High School mascot be changed to "Caring Fish" from Fightin' Tarpons to be inclusive of all fish and less violent. Port Charlotte High can keep their mascot as the current crop of revolutionaries most likely identify with lawless marauders.
Punta Gorda should be renamed Punta Medio. Fat shaming a piece of land is inappropriate. Of course anything associated with DeSoto needs to be renamed and/or violently torn down. We can go on like this forever. Learning from history allows us to move forward and hopefully avoid making the same mistakes. Destroying or trying to change history leads to ignorance, mayhem and upheaval.
Edward Fining
Deep Creek
