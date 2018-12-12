Editor:
A recent paper tells us that us ancient ones are not good drivers. You kinda infer that old fogies contribute to about 30 percent of the accidents. But aren’t senior citizens closer to 40 percent of the population of our county?
Therefore, we are actually the better drivers. And, yes, many times on the interstate highways I find my old van is near 90 mph just keeping up with traffic. And, yes, there are still reckless younger dudes in the fast lane going even faster, and constantly switching lanes.
Bill Boyle
Port Charlotte
