Editor:
Joe Henderson, in his March 14 column in your paper, called Tucker Carlson, "a bully, not a victim." I take issue with this.
One of the reasons I watch Fox News is that, although they lean conservative, they always have at least one liberal on every opinion show to give both sides, and Tucker, in particular, often debates liberals (or leftists) on many issues on his show. No other cable or broadcast channel presents both sides. CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS now only present the liberal point of view, and usually do not even mention news events unfavorable to the left.
Merriam-Webster defines bully as “to treat (someone) in a cruel, insulting, threatening, or aggressive fashion.” I have never seen Tucker treat anyone in this fashion, and I watch him every night.
On the other hand, left-wing activists tried to break down the front door of Tucker's home, and scared the life out of his wife and his children. If he is not a victim, I don't know who is.
It's not Tucker's fault that liberals have no good answers when they are confronted by facts and logic. Their only recourse is to try to force him off the air with a coordinated attack on him and his sponsors.
I hope you and your ilk do not get away with it.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.