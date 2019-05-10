Editor:

Watching the news networks since the election is like riding on a Ferris wheel … around and around, news on a loop. Fox News, CBS, ABC, CNN and the others. Capitalism, socialism.

When you combine facts (history and pictures (visuals) now you have something. So I would like to recommend a couple of YouTube videos.

Socialism Glenn Beck, and Seattle is dying.

John Wolowicz

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments