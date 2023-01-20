Every day it gets more and more apparent that Trump was right about everything. Democrats were spying on his campaign in 2016.
This was the start of the media bias that is finally coming to light. Russia Trump collusion “big lie” that led to 2,800 subpoenas between 2017-2019.
No evidence found, nothing but a big lie. Emails from the WH to and from Twitter, Facebook, DOJ, and FBI, and the teachers union, to suppress and direct information.
Now Biden has been caught with classified documents, all over his residences, the FBI raided Trump's home where his documents were locked in probably the second most secure place besides the WH. The POTUS can declassify documents, not a V.P, he’s not allowed to have them anywhere, anytime.They were found four days before midterms, no disclosure, either your a moron or an idiot if you can’t see how there’s a two-way justice system in the U.S., depending whether there’s a R or D next to your name.
Documents found at Penn Biden Center, same place that has received $75 million in donations from Communist China. Documents found in garage, that Hunter Biden put down as his address. Everything Democrats accused Trump of, Biden is now guilty of, a corrupt and compromised Biden crime family. Government agencies and MSM have lied and deceived all of you. Republican committees, will expose the swamp even more now.
