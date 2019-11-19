Editor:
Today the world is full of people trying to relieve you of your money. It doesn't matter whether you're young or old and retired. They are not particular.
We hear about all types of scams from all over the world. Yet I have found a company from the U.S. trying to relieve you from your money. DirecTV, owned by AT&T. It's hard to believe that they would resort to such tactics.
Here's how it works, at least on me. When you inquire about their programming, you tell them your favorites to make sure they carry them. Over the phone, every station you want they have. They give you a good price. You sign up.
Then the truth comes out. Some stations they do not carry. Others can be had, but at an additional cost. But it's too late. You are on the hook. If you don't like it, too bad. If you back out, they will want $20 a month for each month of the agreement, which is two years.
For me, it is $460 for less than two weeks. Pretty good scheme.
Beware of their latest offer of $85 a month for 12 months. However the catch is that it's a two-year contract. That second year will cost you nearly 60 percent more — $135 a month.
Aside from writing this and filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, there's not much I can do except pay. Just be careful. Remember, they can promise anything. Get it in writing.
Joseph Scherer
Rotonda West
