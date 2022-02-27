I saw something on Friday night’s local news that I don’t think I have ever seen before. The news report actually issued a disclaimer that a portion of their story covering a Gov. DeSantis news conference included statements from him that weren’t true.
During the news conference, DeDantis took a break from attacking the Biden Administration over their “big government” policies to attack them for not bringing enough “big government” to Florida after FEMA denied federal aid to the victims of our Jan. 16th tornados. Apparently, “big government” involvement and “big government” spending are only bad if they are helping someone else instead of you, DeSantis plans to appeal FEMA’s decision - as he should - because these people need help. However, his hypocrisy speaks volumes.
During his news conference, as reported on NBC-2, DeSantis also railed against the Biden Administration for attacking him and the state of Florida by reducing our supply of monoclonal antibodies. He said, “Whatever they can do to thumb their nose at us in Florida, they’ll do, I mean they cut our monoclonal antibody supply, it’s true,” NBC-2 then issued a disclaimer stating that this was a lie. They pointed out that the federal government had cut the monoclonal antibody supply to all states. This was because, while the monoclonal antibody was effective against the Delta variant of COVID, it had little effect against the Omicron variant.
Hats off to NBC-2 for at least trying to keep DeSantis honest.
