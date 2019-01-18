Editor:
Regarding your recent front-page article on this area’s options for golf, I was surprised to see that one of the excellent local options, Twin Isles Country Club, was not mentioned except in a brief sidebar.
Twin Isles CC was the 2018 winner (again) of the Harbor Style magazine’s “Harbor’s Hottest Awards” for both first place, best golf course, and first place, best place for tennis. How could your journalist leave us off his “short list?”
Ed Bouton
Punta Gorda
