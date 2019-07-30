Editor:
Saturday’s editorial regarding the San Casa rezoning was no surprise. I expect the vast majority of the Sun to be a twisted distortion of the facts. We homeowners opposed a change in zoning of 20 acres on San Casa from residential to light industrial. You labeled us as anti-business and suffering from NIMBY.
The facts you failed to mention: (1) The advisory board unanimously voted against the change and recommended the BOCC do the same. (2) Oyster Creek runs through this property so there are legitimate environmental concerns. (3) San Casa is a narrow, two-lane road with no shoulder that can barely accommodate the businesses along it now. (4) A 250,000-square-foot building was in the request. Your Harborview Road printing plant is less than 30,000 square feet so you could put eight in this proposed building with room to spare. (5) One woman was in tears — not some — and there were a variety of concerns, not just our home values. (6) Just south of this parcel is Worth Avenue and Avenue of Americas, all commercial and industrial businesses. Both streets have numerous, appropriately zoned, empty lots available for “strong small businesses” to build and they can be accessed easier via Winchester Boulevard instead of San Casa.
I’m guessing the writer of this ignorant editorial has never driven down San Casa, much less patronized a single one of the businesses he pretends to champion. Unlike him, we live there and do support our small business neighbors.
Audrey Lanczki
Englewood
