Editor:
Given our president's penchant for nicknaming others, and turnabout being fair play, I offer the following monikers for him, free of charge:
Thief Executive, Cheeto-in-Chief, General Bonespur, Captain Combover, Trumplethinskin, Donocchio, Donald the Hut, The Donchurian Candidate, Trumpty Dumpty, Liar-in-Chief, Donald of Orange and Putin Puppy. You're welcome.
John Butler
Port Charlotte
