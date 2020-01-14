Editor:
Punta Gorda has angels in its midst. Two very kind men returned my wallet that I had left on the wall at Saturday's farmers market. It had my "life " inside and I hadn't even missed it until they drove up and knocked on my door.
They had just finished playing their gig in market square. Their kindness cannot be measured, but I wanted to publically thank them and wish them a blessed new year. They have certainly given me one. Thank you both.
Caramine Kellam
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.