Punta Gorda has angels in its midst. Two very kind men returned my wallet that I had left on the wall at Saturday's farmers market. It had my "life " inside and I hadn't even missed it until they drove up and knocked on my door.

They had just finished playing their gig in market square. Their kindness cannot be measured, but I wanted to publically thank them and wish them a blessed new year. They have certainly given me one. Thank you both.

Caramine Kellam

Punta Gorda

