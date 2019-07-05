Editor:

Indigenous people north and south were displaced, died of disease and were killed by Christian Europeans through slavery, rape and war. In 1491, about 145 million people lived in the Western Hemisphere. By 1691, the population of indigenous Americans had declined by 90-95 percent, or by around 130 million people.

Today, there are over 5 million Native Americans in the United States, 78 percent of whom live outside reservations.

Falling sea levels associated with an intensive period of Quaternary glaciation created the Bering land bridge that joined Siberia to Alaska about 60–25,000 years ago. The latest this migration could have taken place is 12,000 years ago.

Tribal fights for hunting and fishing rights, education, sacred sites and natural resources are all rooted in self-determination. When tribes settle claims against federal and state governments, the funds invariably go toward governance. Even Indian gaming, which many people think of as a form of reparations, grows out of tribal government activity, and Congress has mandated that gaming profits be spent on governance.

America’s moral debts to African-Americans and American Indians are shockingly deep and wide. African-Americans point to slavery, Black Codes, Jim Crow and red-lining. And American Indians point to land and resources theft, boarding schools, and cultural and religious persecution.

But while African-Americans eye individual payments, Indian tribes seek control over lands and natural resources taken from them by the United States and state governments.

