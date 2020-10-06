Editor:
As Charlotte County residents, we owe thanks to Utility Director Craig Rudy. His article on a sustainable water future appeared in the Sun on Sept. 18 and cited $37 million to be invested on planning, expansion, and replacement projects to meet our increased demands for water.
Rudy noted that Americans take clean water for granted and he has identified Oct. 21 as a day for us to imagine a “Day Without Water.” He reminds us that on April 25, 2014, in Flint, Michigan, there was no such imagining. On that day, water turned brown and malodorous, unfit for drinking and bathing. Toxic levels of lead were measured, many people got sick, long term consequences from lead toxicity are feared.
How could this happen in America? Corrupt state government led by a governor with autocratic tendencies who took control from local officials. The roots of the Flint catastrophe were all about saving money leading to bad government with real life consequences.
There are similarities to Flint and the American response to COVID. President Trump played down the virus when speaking to the public just as he was learning more serious details in his briefings. He failed to organize a nationalized response. The consequences of these actions are that over 200,000 people are dead, and a large number of citizens are unemployed. Like Flint, this is a story of bad government.
It’s time for new leadership. Please join me in voting for Joe Biden who has bold plans to address the pandemic.
Catherine Baxter
Port Charlotte
