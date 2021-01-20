Editor:
Something is drastically wrong with the COVID-19 vaccination program in Charlotte County. The county gets a measly 120 doses per week and the appointment list is filled within a few minutes. I have tried twice and have not been able to schedule an appointment on the telephone or the internet. On the other hand, Publix pharmacy is giving 120 shots per day in 100 stores. The Charlotte County Commission begs the governor of Florida to give the county more vaccines and has yet to get anymore.
Perhaps the County Commission should take the vaccination program away from the Health Department and contract with Publix to administer the vaccines. Apparently Publix is much better organized than is the Charlotte County government. Another possibility might be for the commissioners to borrow from county funds and buy the vaccine directly from the manufacturers. The county would be reimbursed as the vaccinations are paid for by Medicare.
Ray Rabil
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.