I've written a few letters to you but there are two that really hit a nerve with me. One is about older children returning home to live. I did it when I got divorced, lost my job and my parents wanted me to move home (1985) and I did. I got a better job in Fort Myers and drove back and forth seven days a week. I had the best relationship with my parents as an adult not a child.
When I remarried we still came to Port Charlotte twice a week to help my mom and dad as they got older then we moved to Port Charlotte to take care of them but keep them in their own home too. I hope she will remember that when she gets old and needs help. We have no children to help us.
Another letter was from a man of God, who should be ashamed of yourself! But I will only say this as there is a lot more for you to learn about God. From now on BLM is Bureau of Land Management. Go back to school because you don't deserve to be a reverend. Not in this world.
A line in the sand has been drawn and it gets deeper when a man of the cloth says what you did, sir is just plain ungodly. I will remember these two people and pray from them in a special way. That line is getting so deep we may never bridge it for a long time.
Carol Leonard
Port Charlotte
