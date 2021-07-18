Editor:
While he was running for president, Barack Obama said, "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America."
What Obama meant was that the Left intends to destroy our Constitution and to destroy America as it now exists.
Need proof? Here are some examples: The 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory indoctrination at all levels of K-12 education and in most colleges and universities, compromising our election system (the 2020 election and proposed/failed HR1), weaponizing the IRS, weaponizing the Department of Justice, proposed packing of the Supreme Court, proposed addition of two new states, and collusion with the the three Big Tech companies to suppress free speech.
For American patriots who really want to understand what the Left is doing to our country, in July 2021 there are two new books being published that are a must-read.
The first will be available on July 13, 2021. The title is "American Marxism." The author is Mark R. Levin (his tenth, and - in his own words - his best book).
The second will be available on July 27, 2021. The title is "The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized American Institutions Against Dissent." The author is Ben Shapiro (his sixth book).
On the radio, Mark Levin has reviewed parts of "American Marxism." According to Mark, the sixth chapter is what you, as an American patriot, can do to protect and to preserve our country - the greatest nation that has ever existed in the history of the world.
Jon R. Ryan
North Port
