Editor:

As an independent voter looking for a candidate to vote for. I have just two questions for you to get my vote.

#1 Who in the government used our money to pay off women over sexual complaints.

#2 Will you be forthcoming with a bill for term limits.

That’s it. Two simple questions. I will be waiting for your response.

Keith Dalton

Rotonda West

