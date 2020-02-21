Editor:
As an independent voter looking for a candidate to vote for. I have just two questions for you to get my vote.
#1 Who in the government used our money to pay off women over sexual complaints.
#2 Will you be forthcoming with a bill for term limits.
That’s it. Two simple questions. I will be waiting for your response.
Keith Dalton
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.