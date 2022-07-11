I don’t understand why Rob Hancik is campaigning for Airport Authority based on his self-proclaimed superior experience and judgement. If I were Rob, I would do everything I could to hide my track record from the public. He has been on the wrong side of two of the most consequential votes in recent airport history which is why I am supporting his opponent, Eric Bretan.
In 2016, the Airport Authority Board voted on whether James Parish should become CEO of the airport. In a 4-1 vote, he was approved with only Rob Hancik voting against James. I’m guessing Rob voted the way he did because Rob wanted someone who would champion his model of an airport with high debt and high fees for commercial passengers while James favors a low-cost model. Well James Parish has done a fantastic job operating the airport and just won 2022 FAA manager of the year.
In 2019 the Airport Authority Board voted to approve a new fee structure for the rental cars used at the airport, again with Rob Hancik voting against the proposal. Rob stated that he believed that higher fees should be put on the commercial airlines flying out of the airport instead. Today, rental car fees are the single largest source of revenue for the airport and low fees on Allegiant have encouraged the airline to dramatically expand the number of destinations from PGI.
We shouldn’t wait for Rob Hancik to have a third strike. Vote Eric Bretan for Airport Authority.
