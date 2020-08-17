Editor:

Newspapers can be very misleading. However, two articles by Cal Thomas and one by Michael Barone printed in The Sun in Englewood were right on. Cal mentioned 18 U.S. Code 2385 which states five years following a conviction for those that knowingly and willingly try to destroy the government of the United States or the government of any state, territory, etc. I hope those that have done this will be arrested, prosecuted and locked up, so we can restore order in all of our country.

He also mentioned how the Democrats are blocking poor kids from escaping failing schools and some of the media also ignore that Jim Crow laws and the Ku Klux Klan were led by Southern Democrats.

I don’t know how many of you watched the House Judiciary Committee, but I could not believe how disrespectful the Democrats were to Atty. General Barr and then Jerry Nadler stated the riots etc. were myths. I was shocked.

The Democrats of today are certainly not the Democrats of the past. They were so rude and they also would not give Atty. General Barr the time to answer the questions. Michael Barone’s article did mention that and also that the spying on the Trump campaign had to do with the Clinton Campaign-financed Steele memorandum and how President Obama and Vice President Biden were kept up on it.

President Trump has done a great job for America and all of us with brains will vote to re elect him.

Lillian Iannarone

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments