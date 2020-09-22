Editor:
How and why did Charlotte County decide to become COVID-19 decision makers.
Seems that the swim lanes are now going to squeeze two people per lane. This is really bull.
Not only have you made a decision for me but all others that swim laps. Now instead of 6 feet apart we are now only less than two feet apart and making contact with the other two adjacent lanes. Now that makes five people we will be less than two feet away when there are two people per lane.
No one in their right mind can say that this isn't an issue. Doesn't matter what the collegiate swim teams are doing — 90 % of lane swimmers are over 60 and more susceptible to this virus then others.
There are other ways to cram more people in then to double or triple lane us.
1. Try expanding hours
2. 30 minutes between swim times is ridiculous, don't need 30 minutes to spray down the chairs.
3. Change 1 hour per session to 45 minutes.
4. Add another two swim lanes. Lifeguard said won't be an issue.
I triple dog dare you to make this public to a few people that have the courage and fortitude to do the right thing and think out of the box, like the ideas above and keep the swimming pool from becoming a COVID 19 hot spot. One swimmer per lane.
Stewart Scoles
Englewood
