The article, "Two teens charged in robbery," on July 10 is what's wrong with the news these days.
It made victims out of criminals. This was an illegal drug deal gone bad. All four participants engaged in this crime, yet only two were named as criminals. The other two co-conspirators were labeled victims.
Illegal drugs and drug sales breed violence directly and indirectly. Every innocent person on State Road 72 during that high-speed chase with gunfire were in danger of being actual victims. Although the other two did not use a gun during the crime, they did, in fact, participate and should be held criminally responsible for their part.
The DeSoto County Sheriffs Office should charge them and they should be treated as criminals, not victims.
Jon Ferris
Port Charlotte
