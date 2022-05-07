It's always encouraging to see young people taking an interest in public policy. I have a feeling that the young students protesting the "Parental Rights in Education" bill didn't get the whole story. The bill mistakenly dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which has the support of 70% of the country, nowhere mentions the word gay. What the bill does do is prohibit classroom discussions about sexual and gender issues for children in grades K-3.
As a young girl, I was very much a tomboy. My doll was a GI Joe. When I was around 12years old, I started seeing boys in a whole different light. I shudder to think I could have become a target of grooming to thinking I was really a boy, especially without the knowledge of my parents.
But let's look at the bill in a different way. suppose a teacher of a different moral code told a student of same sex parents that it is wrong; that only members of the opposite sex can procreate and therefore be a family. The alphabet community would have a hard time with that. But this bill would prohibit that conversation from taking place. Such a discussion should be up to the parents. I say that anyone who thinks it's OK to talk about sexuality to 5–8-year olds is morally bankrupt.
One last thing; voter ID laws are not voter suppression, they're fraud suppression. I take my vote seriously and don't want it canceled by an ineligible voter.
