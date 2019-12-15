Editor:

On Dec. 1, at Port Charlotte Waffle House, my husband, myself and my girlfriend were walking through their parking lot. My husband did not see a parking barrier, tripped, and fell flat on his face.

He was unable to get up, and we weren't strong enough to lift him.

Sherwin Williams'  painters came to our rescue. They lifted him straight up and helped him inside to a seat and made sure he was okay. As if this weren't enough, when we went to pay our check, they had already paid it and left.

What wonderful acts of kindness. We just want to way "thank you."

Bill and Pat Gainous

Port Charlotte

