Editor:
Code enforcement tyranny:
I recently spoke out against quadrupling code enforcement fines, removing the notice period for fines, and moving the appeal process to code enforcement's own rubber-stamping special magistrate.
I mentioned code enforcement and the accompanying fines were unconstitutional and violations of the people's natural rights.
Commissioner Tiseo claimed he didn't know for which people I spoke.
Number one would be the people that ordained the Constitution and those that still believe in the principles of natural law ingrained therein.
Logically, I was also speaking on behalf of people that have been fined, some for thousands of dollars, even after complying, but not quickly enough for the commissioners?
There is a very good chance that I was also speaking for the family and friends of the people attacked with threats and huge fines from code enforcement.
I was also, hopefully, speaking for the many charities that attempt to make up for a portion of what government takes from the poor, elderly, and handicapped through code enforcement.
Some specific examples might include an elderly blind woman whose children cleaned up but was still fined over $6,000. An elderly woman with some peeling paint and things stored in her carport was fined over $4,500. A handicapped woman was threatened for a walker on her carport. A decorated retired veteran was fined thousands of dollars and on and on.
Is it logical to keep these commissioners in power over us?
David Kesselring
Port Charlotte
