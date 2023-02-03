When was the last time our country fought to win a war? Think: Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Is Ukraine’s future to be like Korea, having a demilitarize zone. This would be another defeat for the U.S. and a victory for Russia.
Currently, our stated foreign policy goals are: (1) continue funding Ukraine against Russia, (2) arming Taiwan against China, and (3) reducing our State Department’s spending?
Unifying China with Taiwan is a “central tenet” of communist China’s foreign policy. Taiwan’s defense plan (porcupine effect) is stymied with a $19 billion backlog in military sales from America. This un-filled backlog of sending weapons was disclosed in 2017. Taiwan should be strengthened and positioned to cause China to reconsider military action. Arming Taiwan to defend itself is crucial to keep the U.S.’s defensive perimeter against China’s rising military ambitions. Taiwan needs to arm itself with newer weapons in order to deter a Chinese invasion.
As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, there was a lot of posturing against Russia. Posturing didn’t stop the invasion. Would arming Ukraine have forced Russia to reconsider its actions? The U.S. is now intensely focused on arming Ukraine … after they were invaded. Weapons that are now going to Ukraine and not to Taiwan are part of Taiwan’s $19 million backlog. Arming Ukraine is postponing Taiwan’s military aid.
So, which option(s) will this country select? Which, if any, are integral to our national interests? Choices! Choices! Choices!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.