Recently I was reading about one of my favorite charities, Samaritan's Purse. As many people probably know, Samaritan's Purse is headed up by Bill Graham's son Franklin. Recently it set up emergency field hospitals in Central Park, New York and Northern Italy (as well as 26 countries ravaged by COVID-19)
They were of course welcomed for their life-saving medical care by the people of 28 countries and the governments of 27 countries.
The good ol' U.S. government was the one exception. They were opposed by U.S. government officials including New York's representatives to Congress because of their Biblical stand on marriage. I doubt if the people whose lives they saved cared about that.
In a free country they should be entitled to their religion's position.
How about a little diversity of thinking. These U.S. reps bring new meaning to the old adage, don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
Perry Kleine
Rotonda West
