For all of the people blaming Mexico for our problems please remember what the then-president of Mexico said several years ago: "If it weren't for the demand from your country for the drugs and the supply of weapons and ammunition that you sell to our people, we wouldn't be having these problems."
People in Mexico are being killed by criminals because the U.S. wants the drugs and supplies the weapons.
Ask the firearm and munitions companies how many of their weapons and ammunition are sold to the criminal elements, here and there. They don't seem to care as long as their products keep selling. The people trying to escape the desperate situations which we have created have to live or die with the consequences.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
