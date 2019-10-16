Editor:
A column in the Sun on Sept. 9 was really about the Philippine Insurrection. I knew little about this until 10 or 20 years ago. My grandfather fought in the Spanish-American War in the Philippines but came to realize that he must have been fighting the Filipinos.
That war was worse than Vietnam for the native population. United States troops did a "Calley" on all the villages. His grandfather may have not only killed the father (in front of his children) but the whole family.
This is the beginning of the American empire, unless you want to say taking half of Mexico was the start.
Wars are fought for the 1%. If we had stayed out of World War I maybe there would not have been a World War II. Read history folks!
Donald S. Tiedeman
Port Charlotte
