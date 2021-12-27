I worked for 34 years helping companies. I have seen much change and much loss in our nation’s capabilities.
I feel comfortable knowing I helped put ACELA of Amtrak online, and helping many casinos in Atlantic City in early operational status, including Mr. Trump’s online, and a Ford Motor project together with my early boss, who learned the secrets of Japanese manufacturing.
Yet in recent years, it seems, we have lost many forms of critical manufacturing. In a book written in 2012 "Producing Prosperity" by Gary Pisano and Willy Shih showed how dozens of capabilities the U.S. has lost.
Such losses often by theft included machine tools, permanent magnets, rare earth elements processing, semiconductors and much more.
Often by theft of other nations. The worst examples were by China helped by a surplus of Chinese students in high tech manufacturing in high stakes American universities.
I note this, as JFK wrote a book on pre-World War 2, on how the U.K. slept and Germany stole and created leaps in technology. We too have slept. We lost high tech and low tech like toys long gone from New Jersey. Let us focus a moment - we have lost much of our high tech to China and other nations.
I am borrowing a key paragraph from a number of researchers in various sources. The U.S. loses capabilities with bad decisions by Congress, overzealous regulators, and theft by foreign nations. What is wrong with us at all levels?
It is well known that the U.S. loses capabilities to other nations? My source here reports the U.S. loses much to other nations by either theft, sale, and neglect. Take a look at Apple and other firms in China! Wake up, America.
The U.S. is the top target for espionage, and we seem to love it. One source notes that it it easier “to steal know - how than R&D dollars to catch up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.