It seems that the big concern about the United States pulling some troops out of Syria is that ISIS will grow stronger again. This has me scratching my head. Do those who ascribe to this story line believe that the only force that can control ISIS is the United States? If that is the case then the American people need to be told that, yes, in fact, we have to be the world police because the rest of the world is incapable of protecting themselves. Additionally, this story line essentially tells Americans that there is no end to our involvement in Syria.
This is 2019 and we have come a long way from the days of hand-to-hand combat. We have developed and learned to use economic sanctions. We have developed and learned to use global media. We have developed and learned to use our global alliances. We have developed and learned to use long range weapons.
We do need a well-armed and strong military to protect our country. There is a deterrent in strength. But the days of our men and women acting as world peacekeepers needs to be over. We have more effective weapons than human lives. I'm glad that our President is taking this position.
Alice Vann
Englewood
