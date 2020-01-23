Editor:
Donald Trump wants to be king not president. Our constitution specifically gives equal powers to three branches of government so that American government has a system of checks and balances. Trump has ignored and defied specific orders from Congress time and again.
He consistently attacks our intelligence agencies like the FBI as deep state conspirators plotting to get him. He vilifies the press as “fake news” like any third world dictator, and he wants to operate the executive office like he did his private real estate company through fear and intimidation surrounded by yes men and his own doting family. This causes a bottleneck with everything having to pass through him and good people like Rex Tillerson and all the generals leaving his service.
And it also leads to bad decisions that have far reaching consequences in America’s ability to lead the free world. Abandoning the Kurds in Syria after they fought valiantly to help us and assassinating an Iranian general demonstrates to the world that our words and commitments can no longer be trusted.
Why is this important? America’s greatest strength has always been its “soft power,” its lofty ideals, its strong commitment God, and to doing the right thing. Our allies trusted us and have always looked up to America. We had the moral authority to say to a nation wanting nuclear weapons that you cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons — but we can! With the recent actions our President has taken, I’m not sure we can say that anymore.
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.