Editor:

Donald Trump is not characteristic of what America stands for. To "Make America great again," he decided we no longer would help to lead the fight against climate change. We also started putting preschool children in cage. We no longer support our allies, instead he associates with despots like Putin, Kim Jong Un and the Saudi Royal family.

We have become the laughingstock of the nations of the world. We have a president with the vocabulary of an elementary school child, who jokes with Vladimir Putin how Russia interferes with our elections. Trump says he created this great economy, but his supporters forget how he inherited it from his predecessor Barack Obama.

Hopefully his tax cuts for the wealthy don't bring us to ruin as the national debt has increased to $22 trillion and the budget deficit is $800 billion! The President has also forgotten, as well as the GOP senators and congressmen, that they took an oath to "preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America."

Marvin Myszka

North Port

