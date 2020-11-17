Editor:
It is difficult to realize that half of my beloved country is enamored with socialism.
But, that is exactly what is evident after this year's presidential election. The project that was started by the liberal colleges and universities, the predominately liberal media and the Democrat party in the '60s has come to fruition. The program laid out by Saul Alinsky in his Rules for Radicals appears to have been followed to the letter.
History tells us that socialism begets communism wherever it has been implemented. Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela are examples where the government has promised to take care of you the individual, and in every case has failed its promises.
Then, in order to maintain control of the system when the people have resisted, the government has resorted to imprisoning and in many cases murdering the opposition to the government. I would guess it will take about five years to realize we have become a socialist nation. God help us!
Biden will be out of office by the end of 2021 (25th Amendment) and then we will have President Kamala Harris, the most liberal/socialist in the Democrat party.
Farewell my beloved United States of America. Hello Venezuela on steroids.
John Dalbis Sr.
Lake Suzy
