Editor:
Government has appropriated over $2 trillion to combat COVID-19. Here’s a little perspective:
$100 bills come in packets of $10,000. One hundred packets is $1M, which could fit in a backpack. $100M fits on a standard shipping pallet. Ten pallets would be $1B. One trillion is a million million. It’s a thousand billion. It’s a 1 followed by 12 zeros. It is an amazing 10,000 pallets of $100 bills. So we are appropriating more money than fits on 20,000 pallets worth $100 million each.
We’ve done this because the models told us we were going to have 2.5 million deaths. We’ve had around 50,000. The models have been wildly wrong and we’ve nearly destroyed the economy to prevent it and we don’t yet know the consequences to the economy for all the increased debt.
We lose 550,000 to heart disease, 500,000 to cancer each year. We lose many to diabetes, car accidents, suicide, etc. This has turned out to be not much worse than the common flu, yet we don’t shut down the country for any of these killers.
I heard on interview of the foreign minister of Sweden, who did not shut down. Business and schools have remained open, yet their death rate is no different form other European countries that did shut down. She said that the people trusted the government and the government trusted the people to do the right thing and stay home and distance themselves. Wish we could say the same thing about the United States.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
