Exceptionalism: The condition of being exceptional or unique. The theory or belief that something, especially a nation, does not conform to a pattern or norm.
American Exceptionalism: “The theory that the history of the United States is inherently different from other countries.”
We’re exceptional, but not in the way the expression is understood. We’ve wandered a long way from the “Last Best Hope of Earth” (Abraham Lincoln), “The Empire of Liberty” (Thomas Jefferson), the “Shining City on a Hill” (Ronald Reagan), and the “Indispensable Nation” (Madeleine Albright).
We’re exceptional in our inadequate response to the coronavirus. We flunked COVID-19 101. Miserably so. Who did? The guy in the White House, the governor, the Republican lemmings, the hoax-sters, the non-maskers, the liars, and anyone more worried about the economy than our lives. Those who promote quack cures and remedies should be charged with murder. Older folks, look out! The Republicans suggested you’re dispensable. (Spoiler! Less Medicare and SS paid out if you’re dead!)
What’s our exceptionalism now? Stubbornness, arrogance, self-righteousness, ignorance, and selfishness. If you don’t wear a face covering and/or don’t social distance, you fall into those categories. “My precious rights!”
Like most families, we have Greatest Generation relatives who served and/or died in WWII. What would they say to your behavior? DJT: “It is what it is.” I hardly think so. It’s neither “rights” nor “greatness.”
We have 177,759 dead in the USA, 819,756 in the world. USA: 21.68% of the world’s deaths, 4% of the world’s population. Epic fail.
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
