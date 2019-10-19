Editor:
I generally keep my opinions to myself, but it is time for an old codger to weigh in.
I understand the young girls wanting to follow a career and this is the land of opportunity. The article talked about being upset that parents or doctors talk to them about babies. I am sorry to tell you that parents have dogged their children for years about grandchildren.
When I heard the story early this year about the millennials not having babies, I knew it would not go well. Let’s take the government trying to stop abortion and contraceptives. Think about it. Unless you have the most powerful armed forces in the world, we absolutely will not have freedom. No ifs, ands or buts.
The government needs educated U.S. citizens to lead our troops or allies like the Kurds. The American leaders recently removed, and the Kurds were quickly overtaken. In life you must make choices. When you get old, and you will, you parents will be gone, many of those friends will be gone. Money will be useful but the most important thing at that time will be your children.
You might not want to raise a child to go into the armed forces but remember when you were 18, you had a chance to make that choice. If your parents felt the same as you, there would be no choice. The primary biological reason for male and female is to extend lineage through children.
Charles Adlington
Port Charlotte
