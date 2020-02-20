Editor:
Regardless of which side of the impeachment a person was on, you can wonder the following that mention the money to Ukraine.
What is our rate of return on investment?
With that money, where do they purchase the armament from? Do they then purchase the weapons from the USA and what companies benefit? Is it a even wash of money out and money back in?
Is there a accounting of what they use the money for or is just free to do what they want? Kind of like "show me the money." We will let you know later what we spent it on.....maybe.
This is just a small amount of money that the USA gives in total to other countries, and to some that hate us.
The big question is: How would this money impact any main street, in any town in the USA ?
Why are the members in Congress so eager to give away our tax money?
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
