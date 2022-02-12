Editor:

We have been hearing a lot of saber rattling about Russia invading The Ukraine. Russia did support the Crimean people trying to rebel against the Ukraine government. I looked into Crimean history on Wikipedia; too much for this letter. It seems the area now called Crimea has been one of the most conquered areas in the world, but last and most important: In 1768 Catherine the Great rescued Crimea area from The Ottoman Empire.

They took Crimea in as a protectorate, then later declared it an autonomous nation. Which it was until the beginning of the USSR, when it became a USSR satellite, until Nikita Khrushchev became the president of the USSR, in 1954. Nikita, being a native of the Ukraine, gave Crimea back to the Ukraine, which had ruled over them centuries ago and was still claimed by them.

When the USSR failed, the people of Crimea rebelled because they were mostly ethnic Russians. They voted a referendum, to be ruled by Russia, which they won, , but the Ukraine denied them. Russia has supported their cause. So, if Russia is only trying to get Crimea back, I see this as a civil war in Crimea and, since The Ukraine is not a member of NATO we should not cause our military to be killed protecting them. We don’t have a dog in that fight.

Owen Williams

Port Charlotte

