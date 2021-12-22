Once again, we see in the Daily Sun an article complaining about the potential deficit under Biden's BBB (Build Back Better) bill. And, again we have to laugh at the editorial.
It is becoming more and more obvious the real reason for Republicans bad mouthing what is called Critical Race Theory. Look it up (https://www.edweek.org/leadership/what-is-critical-race-theory-and-why-is-it-under-attack/2021/05), it is less theory and more just critical thinking about our history. Let's face it, If Republican supporters ever started using critical thinking such as verifying Republican proclamations and what they read on ultra right propaganda fake news sites and Fox, they would turn away from today's Republican party.
BBB does so much for the average American and very little for the wealthy and their corporations. So... the latest complaint is that the BBB "might" add up to $3 trillion to the deficit over a10-year period. That is about $30 billion per year. Compare that to the $7.8 trillion that Trump's corrupt administration added to the deficit over his four-year term or nearly $2 trillion per year (https://www.propublica.org/article/national-debt-trump). And a huge chunk of that was gifts for the wealthy like his family and his cohorts. Little went to the average working American. Don't let the Republican right wing make you their fool.
