Editor:
I have been hearing many questions about the illegal trespass law.
Where does the actual law state that filming must be important to the public and who gets to weigh the importance? Government doesn't want anything that makes them look bad filmed, including violating the Second Amendment, employees assaulting citizens, fraud, retaliation against citizens, public record violations, etc.
The Sun's expert said he wouldn't recommend filming to prove a point. Why not? Watch the videos of First Amendment auditors. The government almost always fails audits. We already know the government can't and doesn't audit themselves. If we aren't allowed to audit them, who is? The auditors don't speak unless spoken to and it would be very rare if any of them actually break any legitimate laws. None have ever threatened or legally harassed anyone.
I was accused of staging something. I wanted them to call police because my rights were being violated. Who should I call when my rights are violated?
How come the people's names who did this aren't mentioned? Who in the county did this? Is it legal?
Can local tyrants overrule state law, the Constitution and case law? Do we have to pay thousands for every right we already have?
When I try to find out the answers to my questions, the county records gatekeepers say they don't answer questions and try to charge me outrageous fees. Other county employees threaten and trespass me.
Andrew Sheets
Punta Gorda
