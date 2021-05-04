Editor:
The column from Mr. Lehmann regarding our responsibility to protect our water resources would be laughable if it wasn't so sad.
He asks us to conserve our limited water resources while the counties permit daily clearing of lots and large developments of all vegetation and replacing it with homes and grass! This is certainly changing the hydrology of the area as well as pushing the use of water to try and keep the grass looking nice.
Encouraging a monoculture of anything is never good unless it's a crop and the energy, chemicals and water use for that useless and often sad looking lawn is ridiculous.
Linda J. Wilson
Englewood
