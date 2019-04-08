Editor:

I see once again the Sun has fallen short in its reporting/writing. I refer to the story in this morning's paper about the fatal accident following the Rays-Braves game.

In the paragraph concerning DUI, the story states that the BAC legal limit is .08 percent. This is true if you are over 21. However, if you are under 21 the BAC cannot exceed .02 percent.

If the girl should happen to have had a BAC of .06 percent, for instance, she would in fact be at three times the legal limit.

Come on, Sun, let's do better.

John Street

North Port

