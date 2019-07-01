Editor:
Reading the letter about Trump's edited interview, where he said he would accept information from a foreign country. Which said that it was edited. I wonder where that writer saw the unedited version?
Perhaps the writer also is privy to the unedited versions when Trump said he just grabs women and because he is powerful he can just start kissing them, or how about the unedited version of the time he mocked the reporter that had cerebral palsy, or how about the one when he said he saw Muslims dancing on the rooftops on 9-11?
Just saying.
Jean Delbonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.