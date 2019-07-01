Editor:

Reading the letter about Trump's edited interview, where he said he would accept information from a foreign country. Which said that it was edited. I wonder where that writer saw the unedited version?

Perhaps the writer also is privy to the unedited versions when Trump said he just grabs women and because he is powerful he can just start kissing them, or how about the unedited version of the time he mocked the reporter that had cerebral palsy, or how about the one when he said he saw Muslims dancing on the rooftops on 9-11?

Just saying.

Jean Delbonis

Rotonda West

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments