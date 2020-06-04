Editor:
To all who are having difficulty with the Florida unemployment system, you need to understand that it is working exactly the way the Republicans designed it. Republicans have been in charge of Florida for a long time. They have never wanted to help people who work for a living get through a rough patch. They deliberately made unemployment compensation slow, complicated, miserly, and short term. We didn't hear about it 'til millions of people are getting screwed and they can't cover it up.
Here is the latest from the governor. It is your fault because you didn't fill your applications out right. That's right. Crashing websites and phones that don't answer or put you on hold forever and then hang up have nothing to do with it. Republicans want you to shut up, give up, and just go away.
Meanwhile, in Washington D.C., Republicans are holding up much needed help in order to protect big corporations and for profit nursing home chains from liability. Imagine if your boss said you have to work under dangerous infectious conditions or you will be fired with no unemployment. Then maybe you die or you and your family gets sick and run up huge medical bills. The boss man says "Too bad, not my problem, go away." That is the Republican way.
John Ress
Arcadia
