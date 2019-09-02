Editor:
Kudos to Nancy Dailey, the person featured in the Sun who cleans up roadways of thrash.
She is joined by many other good citizens in our community who you see along our roads trying to keep them clean. There should never be a need for what they do though. The problem is for every one of these folks doing their good deed there is a multitude of pigs out there doing the littering.
It’s hard to fathom why people don’t care enough about our environment that they think nothing of throwing their cans, cups, wrappers and other unwanted items out of the car window.
Neil Heisner
Gulf Cove
